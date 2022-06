Vaashi is a 2022 Malayalam drama movie, directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Kottayam Ramesh and Maya Vishwanath in the lead roles. The movie has its screenplay by Janiz Chacko Simon and Vishnu Raghav

Vaashi depicts the story of two self made lawyers. Vaashi will be screening in Singapore, GV and Carnival cinemas from tomorrow..

book your tickets at :

Golden Village – New movies in Singapore (gv.com.sg)

https://carnivalcinemas.sg/