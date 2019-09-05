സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷന്‍ (എസ്എംഎ) നേഷണല്‍ ആര്‍ട്സ് കൗണ്‍സിലിന്റെ സഹകരണത്തോടെ നടത്തുന്ന ചിത്രപ്രദര്‍ശനം “വര്‍ണ്ണം” ഈ വര്‍ഷവും നടത്തപ്പെടുന്നു. ഈ വരുന്ന സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ ഏഴ്, എട്ട് തീയതികളില്‍ 1 പാര്‍ലിമെന്റ് ലെയ്നിലെ ആര്‍ട്ട്‌ഹൗസ് ഒന്നാം ഗാലറിയിലാണ് “വര്‍ണ്ണം-2019” ഒരുക്കുന്നത്.

സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍, ഇന്‍ഡോനേഷ്യ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ പതിനഞ്ചോളം ആര്‍ട്ടിസ്റ്റുകള്‍ വിവിധ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലായി വരച്ച നൂറിലധികം ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തില്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതാണ്. പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തോടൊപ്പംതന്നെ, കാണികള്‍ക്ക് തങ്ങള്‍ക്കിഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ സ്വന്തമാക്കാനും “വര്‍ണ്ണം-2019” ല്‍ സംഘാടകര്‍ സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

An exclusive art exhibition, ‘Varnam 2019’, organised by the Singapore Malayalee Association (SMA) will feature over 75 paintings in a variety of media – oil, acrylic, watercolour and multi-media.

The exhibition is one of the initiatives of SMA to encourage art and culture, and provides a platform for SMA members to showcase their talents. A well-received event by art enthusiasts in the past five years.

Time: 10am – 8pm

Venue: Gallery 1, The Art House, 1 Old Parliament Lane. Singapore 179429

Admission is free.