Watch New Malayalam short film 'Thanal'

THANAL(The Shade) is a 2019 Malayalam short film directed by Muralee Krishnan starring a group of Singapore Malayalees Muralee Krishnan, Biju Kurup, Gayathry Muralee and Veena Unny.The film portraits a socially relevant theme about saving young generation from anti social elements.Director has definitely tried to keep the technical excellence of a film in all aspects.The film has been selected for the ‘LIFT OF GLOBAL NETWORK/ First-time film maker sessions 2019’ short film festival award soon after the release.

Story & Direction : Muralee Krishnan(mkrs) https://www.instagram.com/mkrstvm/ (+65-97371785)
Direction in charge : Kuttichal Sasikumar
Screenplay & Dialogues : Sanal Nandhanam
Produced by : Gayathry Muralee
DOP : KG Ratheesh
Editor: Jayachandra Krishna
Music Director : Sreeram
BGM : Vishnu Sivan
Poster and Title design : Nandhu
Art Director : Udayan Poongodu
Production Controller : Chandradas
Make-up: Ajayan
Lyrics : Gayathry Muralee
Sound Engineer : Satheesh Babu
Sub Title: Deepa Unny , Unnikrishnan
VFX: Arun Prakash
Stills: Gireesh Rohini
Colourist – Mahadevan
Sound effects – Suresh
Sound Recording : Sreekumar Moosad
Ass.Cameraman : Vineesh VIjayan
Focus Puller. – Murugan
Camera & Drone : Rohini Mandapathinkadave
Unit : Prayag Sasthamangalam
Crane : SKN TVM
Studio : Chithranjali
Unit : Creative Ads & Events
email : thanalshortfilms@gmail.com

