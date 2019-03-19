Watch New Malayalam short film ‘Thanal’

THANAL(The Shade) is a 2019 Malayalam short film directed by Muralee Krishnan starring a group of Singapore Malayalees Muralee Krishnan, Biju Kurup, Gayathry Muralee and Veena Unny.The film portraits a socially relevant theme about saving young generation from anti social elements.Director has definitely tried to keep the technical excellence of a film in all aspects.The film has been selected for the ‘LIFT OF GLOBAL NETWORK/ First-time film maker sessions 2019’ short film festival award soon after the release.

Story & Direction : Muralee Krishnan(mkrs) https://www.instagram.com/mkrstvm/ (+65-97371785)

Direction in charge : Kuttichal Sasikumar

Screenplay & Dialogues : Sanal Nandhanam

Produced by : Gayathry Muralee

DOP : KG Ratheesh

Editor: Jayachandra Krishna

Music Director : Sreeram

BGM : Vishnu Sivan

Poster and Title design : Nandhu

Art Director : Udayan Poongodu

Production Controller : Chandradas

Make-up: Ajayan

Lyrics : Gayathry Muralee

Sound Engineer : Satheesh Babu

Sub Title: Deepa Unny , Unnikrishnan

VFX: Arun Prakash

Stills: Gireesh Rohini

Colourist – Mahadevan

Sound effects – Suresh

Sound Recording : Sreekumar Moosad

Ass.Cameraman : Vineesh VIjayan

Focus Puller. – Murugan

Camera & Drone : Rohini Mandapathinkadave

Unit : Prayag Sasthamangalam

Crane : SKN TVM

Studio : Chithranjali

Unit : Creative Ads & Events

email : thanalshortfilms@gmail.com