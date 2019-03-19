The global forum 2019 highlights four significant topics: Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, StartUps and Mining. More than 3000 people including industry top speakers, funds and investors, blockchain startups and world companies, crypto traders, developers and miners – all are going to join Blockchain Life 2019 to discuss the latest trends and ways of earning money in the crypto market.



Among the participating companies: Listing.Help, CoinMarketCap, KuCoin, Cointelegraph, BitForex, Neo, Nem, BitBlock Capital, IvoryBay Capital, Gravitas Holding, InfiniVision, Jets Capital and other famous enterprises from all over the world.



The previous Blockchain Life forum in November 2018 attracted over 4500 guests and became one of the largest world events in the industry. In 2019 the famous hotel Marina Bay Sands welcomes 3000 participants from 70 countries around the globe in Singapore.



The global forum is organized by the world listing agency – Listing.Help. The general partner of Blockchain Life 2019 is ELVN – a new, convenient and safe cryptomessenger, that pays its users for activity.

