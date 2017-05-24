GANESHAM- a Mega Show on Maha Ganapathy on 3rd June

This could be the first full length mega show on Maha Ganapathy…no claim…the programme depicts a message of religious harmony too..the lead singer is a Muslim..a good number of dancers are Christians..

The programme conceived and directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy has 35 artists from all over India.

Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Dakshina Vaidyanathan, Pratiksha Kashi,Samudra team, and zia ul huq leading the music , features all forms of Indian classical dances Kathak , Bharathanatyam, Kuchupudi and a variety of folk dances and music..verses from Vedas and Upanishad are extensively used..the whole programme is presented in the back drop of a live size temple and a huge banyan tree ..

Venue : Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhavana , Millers Road, Vasanth Nagar,

Bangalore -52



Date : Saturday , 3rd June 2017 at 6:30 PM

For passes , contact – 9731534331 , 9449113501