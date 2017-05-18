Singapore: Indigenously developed Indian Navy Warships Sahyadri and Kamota hosted a warm reception onboard on Wednesday evening. The warships are here to participate in the International Maritime Review (IMR) hosted first time by Singapore to celebrate the Golden jubilee of Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

HE Mr Javed Ashraf (Indian High Commission to Singapore) and RADM B Das Gupta (Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet) hosted the evening. Admiral Sunil Lamba PVSM, AVSM, ADC (Chief of Navy , India) and RADM Lai Chung Han (Chief of Navy, RSN) were some of the distinguished guests for the evening.

Mr Javed Ashraf in his welcome speech, has emphasized on the strong bilateral relationship between India and Singapore. He also expressed India’s willingness to join ASEAN region in all possible regions which makes their relationship better.

The Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is on an operational deployment to South Indian Ocean and South China Sea. As a part of this deployment, INS Sahyadri & INS Kamorta arrived in Singapore and participated in IMDEX-17 and will be conducting bilateral naval exercise SIMBEX-17. Operational interaction between IN and RSN has grown steadily over the past 20 years. The operational interaction was formalised as an annual bilateral exercise ‘SIMBEX’ in 1999. Since its inception, SIMBEX has grown in tactical and operational complexity. This visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing interoperability between navies of the two friendly nations.