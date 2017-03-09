Bangalore : Melt -A new initiative by Eden Park Restaurants! A place designed to raise your spirits to a new high, with state of the art ambience, great food, drink and fun; launching on 10-March-2017 Near JP Nagar, Bangalore ..

The “Melt” is offering fine dining experience, invites all to join the launch with exclusive offers. Call 8880845845 for information and reservations

Address:

Melt, Eden Park Restaurants, 4th Cross Road, Krishnaraju Layout, Panduranga Nagar, Opposite Kalyani Magnum Tech Park, Bangalore – 560076