Sweden: MediaMarkt Sweden, part of Europe’s largest consumer electronics retail group, is teaming up with what is rapidly becoming Europe’s most disruptive car company, to bring Uniti vehicles to the masses. Starting on the morning of December 8th, Uniti vehicles will be initially available to view and pre-order in two key MediaMarkt stores: Nacka Stockholm, and Svågertorp Malmö. The product launch test phase will last a few months, with a view to expanding nationwide in Sweden.

“This new physical marketplace style e-commerce agreement is a world-first for automotive, and could be the start of a very different and convenient way to own or lease an electric car.” – Verena Kitowski, Uniti Commerce Manager

Large crowds are expected at the in-store launch, as people will be able to view the two-seater version of Uniti’s new product line, and test out the car interior in Virtual Reality. Uniti’s product experts will be onsite to answer questions and to take pre-orders with a refundable deposit of 1.399SEK (€149), which can be placed in-store or online. First deliveries are expected in 2019, but this is the chance for people to join the queue to be the first to test-drive and own Sweden’s new electric car.

Those that pre-order a Uniti vehicle will receive first access to the online Uniti vehicle configurator that will be released in mid 2018. Through the online configurator, prospective buyers will be able to select their desired model, car options, service packages, financial preferences, delivery options, trade-ins, and make the final commitment to buy.

The launch of Uniti’s first two MediaMarkt retail showrooms will commence the morning after the young car company launches their new product line in their Swedish production facility. The event will include several thousand people and partners, and is their first annual product launch event.

“Our vehicles belong beside flagship smartphones and premium home electronics. MediaMarkt Sweden is part of the leading consumer electronics retailer in Europe, so this partnership made a lot of sense.” – Lewis Horne, CEO Uniti.

“The cooperation with Uniti is in line with our ambition of driving innovation and offering the latest tech and new experiences to our customers. Uniti’s electric car is launching with the best possible timing and we are particularly happy about partnering with such a young and exciting Swedish company that will support the Swedish industry in the long run.” – Per Kaufmann, CEO MediaMarkt Sweden

Watch Video: