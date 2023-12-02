26 Oscar Entries from Around the Globe to Grace IFFK’s World Cinema Category

Thiruvananthapuram, December 2, 2023 – The 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to host a cinematic extravaganza featuring the Oscar entries for the Best Foreign Language Film Award from an impressive 26 different countries. This diverse selection includes films from Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Malaysia, Poland, Tunisia, Turkey, and more. The movies, carefully curated for the World Cinema category, promise a global cinematic experience for festival attendees.

Among the Oscar-nominated films, five are directed by women, further highlighting the increasing diversity in the world of cinema. Notable female directors in this category include Kaouther Ben Hania from Tunisia (“Four Daughters”), Ramata Toulaye Sy from Senegal (“Banel and Adama”), Lila Avilés from Mexico (“Tótem”), Amanda Nell Eu from Malaysia (“Tiger Stripes”), and Marija Kavtaradze from Lithuania (“Slow”).

The cinematic lineup boasts a rich tapestry of narratives, offering glimpses into various cultures and storytelling styles. Notable entries include the Uruguayan film “Family Album,” Bhutanese film “The Monk and the Gun” by director Pawo Choyning Dorji, “Perfect Days” by German director Wim Wenders, the Argentinian film “The Delinquents,” Finnish movie “Fallen Leaves,” “The Teacher’s Lounge” by German director Ilker Çatak, Turkish flick “About Dry Grasses,” “The Promised Land” from Denmark, Romanian film “Thunders,” “Opponent” by Swedish filmmaker Milad Alami, and Italian movie “Lo Capitano.”

Two standout films in the lineup include the Yemeni film “The Burdened,” narrating the real-life story of a young Yemeni couple left jobless in the aftermath of the 2015 civil war, and the Polish film “The Peasants,” exploring the journey of a young woman finding her own path in a late 19th-century village.

The inclusion of these Oscar entries underscores IFFK’s commitment to showcasing the best of global cinema and providing a platform for cultural exchange and appreciation. Cinephiles and enthusiasts can expect a cinematic feast that transcends borders and offers a unique lens into the diverse narratives of the world. The festival is set to kick off with a celebration of cinema that mirrors the richness of human experiences.