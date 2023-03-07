Ajit Ravi Pegasus’s next movie venture ‘August 27’ is all set to release

‘August 27’ is a family thriller movie directed by Ajit Ravi under the banner of Pegasus Global Private Limited.

Ajit Ravi is the Chairman of Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd who marked his footprints on the fields of fashion, entertainment and ad film industry. August 27 is the third film of Ajit Ravi who is the founder of Miss Asia, Miss Asia Global, Miss Queen Kerala, Miss South India, Miss Tamil Nadu, Mrs South India, Mrs Tamil Nadu, MBA Awards, International Fashion Fest and Federal International Chamber Forum.

The screenplay of this movie is written by Kumbalath Padmakumar. Shiju Rasheed, Rishad NK, Sushmita Gopinath, Jaseela Parveen, M R Gopakumar, Gopu, Tarakalyan and Neena Kurup will be seen in the movie playing pivotal roles. The songs in the film are composed by Akhil and Sam Siva. The teaser of the film was released recently.