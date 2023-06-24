Anaavaran by Dr Methil Devika at IPAC 2023 on 25 Jun

Singapore: Anaavaran by mohiniyattam exponent, Dr Methil Devika at IPAC 2023 will be on 25 Jun (Sunday)8PM

Originating in Kerala, India, mohiniyattam is a classical Indian dance form named after Mohini, a famous female avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. In Anaavaran, Dr. Methil Devika presents dance sequences that range from abstract to representational, with familiar and esoteric approaches. Beginning from traditional mnemonic verses and moving through to local lore and cosmic symbols culminating in sutras, this showcase features a select few of her works from her myriad original performance creations in mohiniyattam. This programme is supported by Mudra Cultural Society, Singapore.

Tickets : https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/ana0623

Watch exclusive interview of Dr. Methil Devika here: