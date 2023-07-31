Canberra Onam 2023 on 13th Aug

“Celebrate Onam 2023 in Canberra!” Join us for a spectacular event supported by Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam at Canberra Park (Behind Canberra CC) is on Sunday, 13th Aug 2023. Enjoy an array of competitions and shows, from a vibrant colouring competition for children aged 4-10 to a stylish Fashion Show for children aged 7-15. For adults, showcase your creativity in the pookalam competition, and get ready to tug of war for an exciting challenge!

The inherent and most essential part of the celebration,‘festive delight’- the Onasadhya, the sumptuous feast! will be serverd for lunch.. Don’t miss this unforgettable festive experice of this season.

Scan the QR code on poster to buy tickets buy online here : OnePA_CanberraOnam2023.

Those who wish to participate in varous festive competitions register in this form : https://forms.gle/5iaUtiaRH2FXsoTTA

Pookkalam Competition

1st Prize $150 worth of Vouchers

2nd Prize $100 worth of Vouchers

3rd Prize $ 50 worth of Vouchers.

Tug of war ( Men and women)

1 Prize $150 worth of Vouchers

2nd Prize $100 worth of Vouchers

3rd Prize $ 50 worth of Vouchers.

Childten Colouring Competition

(Below 10 years Old)

1st Prize $ 25 worth of Vouchers

2nd Prize $15 worth of Vouchers

3rd Prize $ 10 worth of Vouchers.

Fashion show

For Registration: Mr Gangadharan. 97581153