Ente Swapnathil is the first 100% Local Malaysian Malayalam song and music video, which was released on Onam day in all Malaysian Indian radio and television channels including RTM Minnal FM, THR Raaga and Astro Vaanavil. A Soft Launch and Appreciation event of this music video was held recently at NUPW Hall, Petaling Jaya in conjunction with SFTMA Onam Vannalo show and sadya. The Presidents of All Malaysian Malayalee Association (AMMA) Dato Rajan Menon, AMMA Koperasi President Tan Sri Ravindran Menon, AMMA Foundation President Mr. Satheesan Gopalan, SFTMA President Madam Hilda Alposilva and Organising Chairlady Datin Shaila Nair has graced the launch of the First Malaysian Malayalam song & music video ever. This is a history for the Malayalee community in Malaysia to come up with 100% local Malayalam song.

The song titled Ente Swapnathil meaning ‘In My Dreams‘ is produced and the lyrics are written by Ms. Renuga Nair, music composed by Mr. Sundraa from IsaiKraft Studio, Singers Mr. Vineth Harish & Harini Ganesan.

The music video is directed by Cru Bannon & team. Main artists in the music video are Mr. Lukesh Pillai, Ms. Dhannia Sukumaran, Aunty Mala Nair and many other local Malayalees. The story, concept and music video was also produced by Ms. Renuga Nair. The video is uploaded in YouTube under IsaiKraft channel.

According to Ms. Renuga Nair, the support for this song will give more opportunity for the local Malayalee community to produce local Malayalam content and encourage the younger generation to be involved in Malayalam language and culture.