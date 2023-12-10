Zanussi’s ‘Kontrakt’ and ‘Obce Ciato’ Among 67 Movies to be Screened on Sunday at IFFK

This Sunday, as part of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), two films by the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Krzysztof Zanussi, will be showcased. ‘Kontrakt’ and ‘Obce Ciato’ are set to captivate audiences with their powerful storytelling and cinematic brilliance. Alongside these two films, a total of 65 other exceptional movies will be screened across 14 screens.

Among the impressive lineup, 11 films have been selected as official entries to the Oscars. The Sunday film list includes renowned classics such as Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Paths of Glory,’ Santosh Sivan’s ‘Moha,’ Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City,’ K. G. George’s ‘Yavanika,’ and Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal-the core.’

Santosh Sivan’s ‘Moha’ had its international premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival and has been hailed as one of his most significant projects to date.

The 11 Oscar entries comprise a diverse range of films from around the world. They include ‘Four Daughters’ from Tunisia, ‘The Settlers’ from Chile, ‘The Monk and The Gun’ from Bhutan, ‘Banel & Adama’ from Senegal, ‘Perfect Days’ from Japan, ‘Inshallah A Boy’ from Jordan, ‘The Promised Land’ from Denmark, ‘Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World’ from Romania, ‘Family Album’ from Uruguay, ‘Blaga’s Lessons’ from Bulgaria, and ‘Opponent’ from Sweden.

Under the World Cinema category, a variety of captivating films will be screened, including ‘Almamula,’ ‘The Bohemian,’ ‘Hoard,’ ‘A Road to a Village,’ ‘Terrestrial Verses,’ ‘How to Have Sex,’ ‘The Monk and The Gun,’ ‘Endless Borders,’ ‘Me Captain,’ ‘A Cup of Coffee and New Shows On,’ ‘Explanation for Everything,’ ‘Music,’ ‘Hesitation Wound,’ ‘Critical Zone,’ ‘Through the Night,’ ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ ‘The Promised Land,’ ‘The Persian Version,’ ‘Under the Shadow of the Sun,’ ‘The Buriti Flower,’ ‘Carefree Days,’ ‘The Land Where The Wind Stood Still,’ ‘The Annoyed,’ and ‘Opponent.’

‘The Monk and The Gun’ by Pawo Choyning Dorji tells the captivating story of an American who encounters a monk while searching for treasure in Bhutan. In ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ a mother pretends to be pregnant to avoid the inequalities of the Inheritance Law. ‘A Promised Land’ depicts the struggle between a soldier and a landowner, as the former fights for the land granted to him by the king, while the latter refuses to acknowledge the king’s authority. ‘Opponent’ follows the journey of Iman, who flees Iran to Sweden and joins a wrestling club in hopes of securing asylum, against his wife’s wishes.

Additionally, under the International Competition category, ‘Sermon to the Birds’ by Hilal Baydarov, ‘Sunday’ by Shokir Kholikov, ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, ‘Achilles’ by Farhad Delaram, and ‘Prison in the Andes’ by Felipe Carmona will also be screened on Sunday, promising a day filled with exceptional cinema from around the world.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema at IFFK this Sunday.