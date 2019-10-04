GIANTS OF INDUSTRY INSPIRE SMES WITH STRATEGIC I4.0 SOLUTIONS

Singapore: – Cut through the jungle of technological innovations and fast-track the transformation process by choosing solutions that address pain points in operations, sharpen competitive edge and drive bottom-line impact. To succeed in Industry 4.0 (I4.0) adoption, organisations must be able to do so at scale and to sustain the change across the fundamentals of business strategies, technology systems and organisational culture. Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2019 – A HANNOVER MESSE event, returns for a second edition from October 22 to 24 at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria to inspire attendees’ learning journey with a stepped approach to I4.0 implementation.

Attendees will learn from industry giants who will be presenting dynamic innovations and sharing insights on valuable case studies that inspire practical engagement, forge a future-ready mindset and create actionable insights. Designed as a personalised learning journey, Industrial Transformation serves as a community enabler that connects buyers to all aspects of their needs from learning and networking to sourcing, retrofitting and implementing. The show floor provides an immersive experience ranging from a Learning Lab, a Collaboration Lab, a Robotics Experimental Zone, a Research & Technology Zone, Sandboxes and Conferences, Guided and Technical Tours. These curated content platforms located onsite as well as offsite provide interactions and discoveries that allow attendees to choose their relevant industry sectors and level of readiness in I4.0 adoption for effective engagement.

Tapping on cross-border technology transfers

Organised by SingEx Exhibitions and international partner Deutsche Messe, Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC brings with it the strength of HANNOVER MESSE’s reputation in industrial technology and the advantage of Germany’s expertise in advanced manufacturing. As a precursor to the main show, a media and industry engagement event on October 1 amplified the agenda of cross-border technology transfer among Germany, Asia and Singapore. Held at the German Ambassador to Singapore’s residence, His Excellency Dr Ulrich Sante welcomed a German delegation led by Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Mr Stephan Weil; leaders from government agencies and key industry organisations for a media briefing and a fireside chat to address “Priorities for the Next Stage of Manufacturing Transformation in Asia”.

“Asia holds tremendous growth potential, and Singapore is fortunate to be strategically located at the heart of the region. This allows companies based in Singapore to capture new opportunities to grow. The advent of I4.0 will enable companies to capture such growth prospects in a faster, more efficient way. Through Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC, we hope to facilitate the exchange of ideas and information between manufacturers, suppliers and solution providers, to help them form the right partnerships to drive their company transformation forward,” said Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant Managing Director, EDB.

Strong intergovernmental engagement in I4.0 adoption bodes well for ASEAN industry players that recognise the importance of the I4.0 agenda but do not know how to start. Industrial Transformation attracts industry leaders such as Fraunhofer Singapore, Siemens and Schneider Electric, who raise the bar in research and technology and are ahead of the curve in anticipating industry trends. They are among many outstanding organisations presenting solutions that answer the urgent needs of SMEs in Asia Pacific.

“To date, Schneider Electric has launched 9 Smart Factories worldwide that leverage on the EcoStruxure platform and architecture across our supply chain operations. Through these Smart Factory showcases, we can demonstrate the value of our own IIoT investments in real-time, show that the solutions work and share these tangible benefits with our customers and partners. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to helping companies in Asia who are in this digitisation journey, especially SMEs, advance in their I4.0 journey.

“At Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC, our tailored Smart Factory Readiness Assessment will also allow companies to identify their current stage of automation and find out how they can progress to their next level of digitisation. These efforts pave the way for organisations in Asia to work towards their smart factory vision and become more energy-efficient and sustainable in the long run,” said Tommy Leong, Zone President, East Asia & Japan at Schneider Electric.

To assist local companies in their digital transformation, Siemens is opening its Advance Manufacturing Transformation Center (AMTC), a 3-in-1 digital enterprise facility in Singapore. The Center combines the Digital Experience Center (DEX), Additive Manufacturing Experience Center (AMEC) and Rental Lab from Germany in a single location. “This facility, in partnership with NAMIC, will help accelerate the knowledge and experience base of additive manufacturing in the local ecosystem, and reinforce Singapore’s status as a world-class digitalisation hub,” said Raimund Klein, Head of Siemens Digital Industries ASEAN.

“Siemens supports digital transformation for manufacturing industries in Singapore and Southeast Asia. Local companies such as VinFast, Vietnam’s first volume car manufacturer, and WinterShine, Singapore’s first digital aquaculture farm, have embraced digitalisation in its entire value chain with Siemens’ Digital Enterprise portfolio. Siemens helps companies of any size to use industry-specific solutions to increase their flexibility and productivity, and to develop new business models to optimise their production and accelerate their time to market,” commented Raimund Klein, Head of Siemens Digital Industries ASEAN.”

Professor Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Science and Engineering Research Council, said, “To sustain Singapore’s competitiveness in high-value manufacturing, R&D and innovation remain critical. A*STAR works closely with industry players through public-private partnerships to help them transform digitally by adopting I4.0 technologies. Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC is a good opportunity for such engagements. This year, A*STAR will showcase new technologies for personalised manufacturing. As demand for customised products and services continues to grow, manufacturers have to be able to respond quickly.”

From Gateway to Highway

Attendees begin their journey through the Gateway to 4.0, which contrasts old technology exhibits versus the new to showcase the transformation and the outcomes of practical applications. Beginning with an understanding of I4.0 and its global implications and applications, attendees deepen their experience at displays by Nanyang Polytechnic and Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre before heading to a discussion area to address their needs and priorities.

When they exit the Gateway, there are various curated learning platforms on the show floor to help sharpen their focus and to add momentum to their learning:

Over 50 Sandbox sessions provide practical learnings based on industry specific challenges. Topics presented include: A Holistic Solution for SME Enterprises on a I4.0 journey; Enabling Smooth Business Transition and Transformation; Practical Examples on using Location Tracking to Improve Manufacturing & Logistics Operations Efficiency; ASi-5 + IO-Link as a Perfect Combination in Industrial Communication.

provide practical learnings based on industry specific challenges. Topics presented include: A Holistic Solution for SME Enterprises on a I4.0 journey; Enabling Smooth Business Transition and Transformation; Practical Examples on using Location Tracking to Improve Manufacturing & Logistics Operations Efficiency; ASi-5 + IO-Link as a Perfect Combination in Industrial Communication. Dynamic Learning Lab with live demonstrations to highlight the capabilities and applications of autonomous solutions in Intralogistics.

to highlight the capabilities and applications of autonomous solutions in Intralogistics. A Research and Technology Zone to activate business collaborations through open innovations with technology providers and seekers. Presented by Institutes of Higher Learning such as Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and TUM Asia.

through open innovations with technology providers and seekers. Presented by Institutes of Higher Learning such as Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and TUM Asia. Over 100 Guided Tours with 8 tracks covering 12 industries: Aerospace, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Infrastructure & Facilities/Urban Solutions, Logistics & Supply Chain, Oil & Gas/Energy, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Semiconductor/Electronics & Electrical.

Aerospace, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Infrastructure & Facilities/Urban Solutions, Logistics & Supply Chain, Oil & Gas/Energy, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Semiconductor/Electronics & Electrical. Island-wide Technical Tours to leading R&D centres such as: ABB Customer Innovation Center; Advanced Remanufacturing & Technology Centre; Centre of Excellence for Testing; EOS Additive Manufacturing Centre; Flexspeed iSmart; Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence; Ngee Ann Polytechnic Centre of Innovation (EWTCOI) Additive Manufacturing Lab; SAP Leonardo Centre; SICK Technology and Innovation Lab; Siemens Advanced Manufacturing Transformation Center; Singapore Polytechnic Advanced Manufacturing Learning Journey; SMT i4.0 Smart Manufacturing Centre; Sodick Techno Center; Tranzplus Smart Manufacturing Centre.

For more information on Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2019, log on to https://www.industrial-transformation.com/