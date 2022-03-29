GOD’S OWN CUISINE IN THE LION CITY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

In the waterlocked city state island of Singapore, coming across good Malayali cuisine can be a rareity. Even if you find one, due to regional cuisine diversity of Kerala, you tend to want more out of the experience. And in the world of online convenience today, what’s better than an app with a track record of 5000 customers and 30000 fulfilled orders, delivering from 18 Restaurants & 6 Homemade establishments. In addition, Kerala, South Indian and North Indian Cuisines are also on their menu.

Yes, the app is none other than the renowned Kerala Eats, which has increasingly become a staple app in the phones of most Indian ethnics in Singapore. The app first started its operation in August 2020, and it was founded by Jithin Tom, a homegrown Republic Poly Technic Graduate (2010-13).

They first came into prominence through their efforts during the first circuit breaker, when they helped many people during the COVID period by providing meals during the Quarantine days.

Kerala Eats is Singapore’s first and only platform to fulfil Kerala Food and groceries with an on-demand delivery service. The founders’ pride in stating, the delivery is fulfilled in 1 hour and 15 minutes; although extreme weather conditions and weekend rush would marginally affect the delivery time and charges on rare occassions.

The app has now begun to deliver Kerala Groceries from Liami Stores, Karthika Stores & Koolspice.

Pertinent details: Delivery charges are as follows:

Customer service is available through WhatsApp & Phone calls, customer service is up top, and there will always be someone to assist with all queries and any customer requests.

Free delivery is entitled for all orders above $50 at all times.

Restaurants that Kerala Eats deliver from include:

Paradise Biryani The Mango Tree Indian Coastal Restaurant Premaas Cuisine Swaadhisht Spice Junction HindArab My Kitchen Kaayaloram Curry Magic Marmaris Khansama Tandoori Restaurant Appam Aunty Casuarina Bistro Mugshot Bistro Pepper Castle Taste Of India Walker’s Bistro Courtallam Border Rahmath Kadai Kerala Homely Meals My Singapore Kitchen Our Grandma’s Kitchen Mridu’s Cakes Lick D Cream Homemade Heaven

Download Kerala Eats from the App Store or Google Play today!

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/kerala-eats/id1572846103

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kerala_eats&hl=en_SG&gl=US