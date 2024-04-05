Rahul Gandhi’s Statement on INDIA Bloc’s Prime Ministerial Candidate



Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, asserted on Friday that the selection of the prime ministerial candidate would be a collective decision taken by members of the opposition’s INDIA bloc after the elections. Gandhi expressed confidence in the outcome of the NDA’s 2024 campaign, likening it to the fate of the ‘India Shining’ campaign in 2004. He emphasized that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections represent a clash between those undermining constitutional principles and democracy, and those striving to safeguard them.

At the launch of the Congress manifesto, Gandhi underscored that the media’s depiction of the election as one-sided is inaccurate, highlighting a closer contest than perceived. He reaffirmed his belief in securing victory in the polls and underscored the importance of governance prioritizing the interests of the majority, advocating for fair competition among businesses over monopolies. Addressing queries regarding the prime ministerial candidate, Rahul reiterated the INDIA bloc’s focus on an ideological battle, asserting that leadership decisions post-election would be made collectively by the coalition. He noted parallels with the sentiments surrounding the India Shining campaign in response to media speculation.

