“In Love with Krishna: Images of the Divine Consciousness” art exhibition by Gnani Arts on 28 February to 3 March 2020

Singapore: Gnani Arts to organise their next art exhibition in Singapore on 28th Feb to 3rd March, themed on “In Love with Kishna”

The very idea of Krishna remains an unsurpassed, divine paradox; a multi-dimensional personification of a magnificent, global phenomenon that affirms, celebrates and embraces the practice of a prudent balance within the dichotomy of seemingly superficial pleasures and the imperative need for the upkeep of love and joy via spiritual upliftment. The sculptures and paintings in the collection of this exhibition are natural reflections of the 12 participating artists (an enthusiastic team that includes master-artists), in relation to their personal and social connectivity towards the term ‘Krishna’ and the vast spectrum of empowering narratives that retain their existence, predominantly through charming visual elements that exude the essence of the entity and the consciousness that it epitomises.



About Vidhya: Vidhya is a Singapore-based art curator and currently the Curatorial Director of The Gallery of Gnani Arts – a leading contemporary art gallery in Singapore and the region. She has curated more than 40 contemporary art exhibitions since 2003, and contributes to research and writing within the visual arts sector on a regular basis. Her research interests revolve around asian aesthetics, the significance of ethnic rituals and objects, the sculptural tradition of medieval South India and the impact of contemporary visual culture and image-making. She has edited and written for several catalogue publications, all of which have been accessioned into the collection of the National Library Board, Singapore.From 2000–2006, Vidhya researched for the South Asia Department of the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. Vidhya was the first curator of the multimedia-based SGH Museum (situated at the historic Bowyer Block in the Outram Campus).

About Gnani Art Gallery: Founded in early 2003, The Gallery of Gnani Arts has been a local and regional trend-setter within its area of research, curation and collection expertise – South Indian contemporary art by masters and international artists. Apart from curating and marketing its primary collection of art by masters and senior artists, the Gallery continues to launch the careers of a selective number of artists from Singapore (where it is based) and from other parts of the globe. Clients of The Gallery of Gnani Arts include the Singapore Art Museum of the National Heritage Board (Singapore) and numerous corporations and individuals in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Presented by : Gnani Arts and curated by Vidhya Gouresan Nair,

at:Venue : Gnani Arts Space, 19 Tanglin Road, #02-41, Tanglin Shopping Centre, Singapore 2479

Date : 28 February to 3 March 2020.