Jankaar Beats – Journey on Musical Waves by Kala Singapore on 22nd July

Singapore: Kala Singapore proudly presents, Jankaar Beats – Journey on Musical Waves, a unique first of its kind Musical Concert that is performed by leading musicians, artists and band from India. This musical extravaganza will be a blend of Carnatic, Traditional, Instrumental and Fusion Western mix lead by none other than the Drum Maestro Sivamani, Musician and Key Board Wizard Stephen Devassy , Singing Sensation Naresh Iyer and his band, Evergreen Singer Lathika teacher along with singer Seethalakshmi and Steven Samuel Devassy, the youngest drumming sensation . This is a marque event that should not be missed. Grab your best seats before they are gone.

22nd July 2023, 6 30 PM

Esplanade Concert Hall

Tickets on sale at Sistic

https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/Jankaar0723