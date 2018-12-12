Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is offering Fellowships to scholars from diverse backgrounds

Applications are being invited from scholars of various backgrounds including science and humanities. The fellowship also covers writers, artists, journalists and civil servants. The opportunity allows the budding talent in the students to grow and nourish by taking care of their financial constraints.

The last date to apply is 31st December, 2018.

Following criteria should be met by the students applying for the fellowship:

Eligibility

Any person who is a citizen of India, is a scholar in any discipline as mentioned above and are willing to pursue a project relating to a highly technical and sophisticated subject are invited to register themselves for the fellowship program.

Scholarship Reward

The selected fellow will receive a monthly stipend of INR 1 Lac tenable for two years. Additionally, the scholars will also receive actual expenses on travelling, secretarial assistance and other contingencies up to INR 75, 000 per annum.

How to apply?

The candidates are requested to apply offline and send the application form with the required documents to the below mentioned address.

Secretary

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund,

Teen Murti House,

New Delhi – 110 001

Documents Required

Interested candidates need to submit the below mentioned documents along with the application form:

Bio-data containing the details of the original work.

Experience in the respective field of specialization.

A synopsis of the project proposed in not more than thousand words in double spacing.

A recent photograph of the applicant in passport size.

Click hereto know morehttp://www.b4s.in/PE/JNM10

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com | more info: editor@pravasiexpress.com