Director Vijay’s Thalaivi, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, will be releasing in Singapore Screens on September 10. The film is a biopic of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivi chronicles the life and journey of the legend – Jayalalithaa! For the first time, the untold story of Amma- India’s revolutionary hero is being portrayed on the big screen. The film traces Jayalalithaa’s inspirational journey from her arrival as a young actor in the world of Tamil cinema who reaches new heights of superstardom and eventually becomes Thalaivi- a powerful figure in the world of politics. The iconic leader’s story is being portrayed by the National Award winner Kangana Ranaut along with the very versatile Arvind Swami as MGR – Thalaivi’s inspiration, love interest and mentor.

Scaling over 30 years of journey, Thalaivii presents Kangana Ranaut aptly portraying the different looks of Jayalalithaa throughout her life, in a gripping story that reflects the untold reality, backed by impactful performances and entertaining music. The makers had earlier revealed, releasing ‘Thalaivii’ in theaters is the perfect ode to Jayalalithaa, as she belonged to the silver screen.

Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 10th September, 2021.

In Singapore movie lovers can watch Thalaivi in Tamil and Hindi versions in Golden Village and Carnival Cinemas from 10th September..