Soorya (Singapore) presents Krishna’anubhuti event with three celebrity dancers. It features two presentations, a Kathakali – Bharatanatyam fusion, called Krishna Mayam by Pallippuram Sunil and Pais Laxmi. And the other, an exclusive classical dance recital by Divvya Unni.

Date: Sun, 7 th July

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Singapore Polytechnic Auditorium at Dover

Ticketing and Details: www.sooryafest.org / or call 9389 0407

Krishna’ anubhuti (Magical Experience of Krishna)

This Soorya event features two presentations, a Kathakali – Bharatanatyam fusion, called Krishna Mayam by Pallippuram Sunil and Pais Laxmi. And the other, an exclusive classical dance recital by dancer and actress Divvya Unni.

Krishna Mayam

The Kathakali Bharatanatyam fusion presentation is called Krishna Mayam. After being staged 70 over times across India and across the world it comes to Singapore for the first time.

This is an enticing performance by the highly acclaimed couple, Pallippuram Sunil a prominent Kathalkali artist and Paris Laxmi an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and actress who are partners in life and on stage.

Krishna Mayam

This unique concept was created and performed for the first time

by the couple in 2011 in France, and in 2014 it was made more comprehensive and engrossing and showcased it as Krishan Mayam.

Since then the production has successfully toured all over India and across the world, France, Gulf countries and Australia.

In 2016 it was staged at Centre Mandapa in Paris, in Salon-de-Provence and for the Festival du Folklore of Lurcy-Levis in France. The 50th show was at the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple.

Based on Lord Krishna’s pastimes and chronicles, the production uses music and performance paradigms from standard Kathakali and Bharatanatyam repertoires. Stories recounted include, Krishna Leelas to Geetopodesham . Pallippuram Sunil portrays Lord Krishna in Kathakali genre and Paris Laxmi takes roles as Radha, Draupadi, Kuchela, Gopikas and Arjuna in Bharathanatyam genre.

About the artistes



Paris Laxmi

Myriam Sophia Lakshmi Quinio, now Paris Laxmi, a French, says she was “born to dance”. Her parents, father an actor and mother a sculptor were deeply interested in Indian art and culture. She grew up listening to stories of the various Hindu Gods along with Jesus and saints. This made her eager and passionate to learn Indian dance.

Now an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer she is also trained in ballet, contemporary dance, jazz, flamenco and hip-hop. As a dancer in Big B’s ‘Oh January’ and as Michelle, the foreigner Bharatanatyam dancer, who weds the actor Nivin Pauly in the famous movie Bangalore Days she is now a much sought after actress in movies as a judge in dance Talent Shows.

Her passion got her connected to Pallippuram Sunil, a consummate Kathakali artist from Vaikom, Kerala who in turn encouraged and supported her dance passion.

The two were married at the Vaikom temple in 2012 and opened their own dance school, Kalashakti in Vaikom

Pallipuram Sunil

Fascinated by Kathakali since his childhood, Sunil started learning Kathakali from Kalabhavanam in Vaikom at the age of 14. He started performing in 1997, continued his studies at the RLV College Tripunithura and started teaching in 2004. After getting married to Paris Laxmi in 2012, the Kalashakthi School Of Arts and Kalashakti Mandapam were inaugurated by them in Vaikom. The duet Krishna Mayam that they have composed continues to touch hearts all over the world, reaching various audiences from connoisseurs to common viewers.

Reputed dancer and actress Divyaa Unni

Divyaa Unni is an internationally recognised dancer, teacher, choreographer and also an accomplished stage and screen actress. She attained national fame through her acting talents at a very young age. She is a devoted disciple of highly-respected, diverse classical dance masters Kalamandalam Gopinath and R L V Anil Kumar.



Divyaa has played lead role for over 50 films in Malayalam. She has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies and has appeared in more than a dozen TV serials.



She has presented a variety of Indian dance art-forms, such as Bharathanatayam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattom, and folk dances on India’s premier Television Channel Doordarshan. In addition to performing throughout India, she has also danced throughout North America, Europe and Gulf countries.



The global appreciation of her fans reveals the unique popular appeal of her artistic versatility, with a proficiency in a wide variety of Indian dance styles. In the pursuit of promoting Indian culture in the West and developing the artistic talents of young children in the U.S, Divyaa Unni founded the Sreepādam School of Arts in 2003 in Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

She has received many awards including the Aravindaksha Memorial Award – the Abhinaya Tilaka Puraskaram for the best state dance performance.

So watch these artistes perform at the Soorya event on Sun, 7th July, 6pm at Singapore Polytechnic Auditorium Dover.

Ticketing & Details: www.sooryafest.org / or call 9389 0407

The event also hosts at the venue a beautiful art exhibition by local visual artists on the theme of Krishna Chronicles / Classical and Traditional art and culture

——————————–

Paris Laxmi is a French who is passionate about Indian dance and an accomplished dancer. She has acted in the famous movie Bangalore Days and others. She is married to Sunil Pallipuram who is famed Kathakali artiste.

Divyaa Unni has acted in over 50 movies, as a lead, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

In the dance ….

Date: Sun 7 July

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Singapore Polytechnic Auditorium at Dover

Ticketing and Details : www.sooryafest.org / or call 9389 0407.

Its a first time a duet of this nature in Singapore. Do not miss !!!