My Onam (Ente Onam) competition for Kids

KMCC Singapura, in association with Kala Singapore, presents ‘My Onam’ (or Ente Onam), an exciting competition for the kids.

No matter what the world goes through, festivals are always a time for celebrations, especially when it comes to kids. So for this Onam KMCC plans to play it safe and celebrate by following all the protocols and brings forth this amazing contest of video making, with the below details:

Topic: “My Onam Memories”

Age Category: GA:5-8; GB:9-12; GC:13-15

Maximum duration: 2-3 minutes

Last entry by: 12th September 2020, at 12 PM

Results declaration on: 19th September 2020, at 12 PM

Whatsapp your recordings to (contact number). 1st prize winners will be gifted with a gold coin by Joy Alukkas, and participatory certificates will be awarded to all the contestants, which is sponsored by Rapid Physiocare.

Let’s not deprive our kids of the joyful moments that they deserve.. let’s join hands together to facilitate them to enjoy their childhood and weave memories!!!

So what are you waiting for? Hurry up to grab the opportunity and help your children to unleash their potential and showcase their talents to win the attractive prizes!

To register and more details, please visit www.kmccsingapura.com