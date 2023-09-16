NEMA Singapore to Host Grand Onam Celebration on September 17, 2023

SINGAPORE, September 16, 2023 — The North East Malayalee Association (NEMA) Singapore is all set to host a grand celebration in honor of the traditional South Indian festival, Onam, on September 17, 2023. This eagerly anticipated event promises a day of vibrant festivities, cultural performances, and culinary delights for attendees of all ages.

Date and Time: The Onam celebration is scheduled to take place on September 17, 2023, and will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Distinguished Guest of Honor: Mr. Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, Advisor to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organizations – Paya Lebar, will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honor. His presence adds a special touch to the event, highlighting its significance within the local community.

Venue: The event will be held at the Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club, conveniently located near Kovan MRT and Heartland Mall, at 207 Hougang Street 21. This accessible venue ensures that all can join in the festivities with ease.

Event Highlights:

Kerala Onam Sadya: The celebration will kick off with a traditional Kerala Onam Sadya, featuring a delectable spread of authentic South Indian cuisine. Attendees can indulge in a culinary journey of flavors, served on banana leaves, showcasing the rich and diverse food culture of Kerala.

Entertainment Programs: The event will feature an array of entertaining programs, including competitions such as “Best Dressed Couple” and “Best Dressed Kids.” The spot dance competition promises to bring out the dancing talent within the community, while a thrilling lucky draw offers the chance to win exciting prizes.

Spectacular Performances: Attendees can look forward to mesmerizing cultural performances that celebrate the traditions and artistry of Kerala. These performances will provide insight into the vibrant heritage of the Malayalee community.

Pookkalam Competition: One of the highlights of the day is the Pookkalam Competition, where participants can showcase their artistic skills by creating intricate and beautiful flower rangolis. This competition encourages creativity and adds a colorful touch to the celebration.

NEMA Singapore’s Onam celebration is an occasion for people of all backgrounds to come together, experience the rich traditions of Kerala, and embrace the festive spirit of Onam. It serves as a reminder of the unity and cultural diversity that Singapore so proudly represents.

This event promises to be a day of joy, togetherness, and cultural exchange. Families, friends, and individuals from all walks of life are invited to join NEMA Singapore in celebrating the essence of Onam on September 17th, 2023. Come, be a part of this colorful and heartwarming celebration!