Yew Tee Community Centre to Host Grand Onam Celebrations on 23rd September 2023

Yew Tee, Singapore – Yew Tee Community Centre, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Executive Committees (IAEC), is gearing up to mark the 10th Anniversary of Onam celebrations in Yew Tee on Saturday, 23rd September 2023. This highly anticipated event promises an extravaganza of traditional Kerala culture, delectable cuisine, and vibrant performances.

The festivities are scheduled to commence at 12 noon, with the hallmark of the event being the sumptuous and authentic Kerala Sadya, a traditional feast known for its variety of mouth-watering dishes. Food enthusiasts and culture aficionados are eagerly looking forward to indulging in this gastronomic delight. Tickets priced at $10 for the Sadya and lucky draw have already been sold out, reflecting the immense popularity of this event.

Following the Sadya, the stage will come alive with a series of captivating cultural performances, beginning at 2:30 PM. These performances will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of Kerala, featuring music, dance, and art that are sure to mesmerize the audience.

The highlight of the event will be the presence of esteemed guest of honor, Mr. Alex Yam, who currently serves as the Mayor of the North-West District and Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC). His attendance at the Onam celebrations underscores the significance of this cultural event in the local community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Onam at Yew Tee Community Centre, and it’s an honor to have Mr. Alex Yam join us in this celebration,” said Mr. Roy, a spokesperson from Yew Tee CC IAEC. “Onam is a time for unity, joy, and reflection, and we invite everyone to join us in this celebration of cultural diversity.”

Admission to the event is free, ensuring that everyone in the community can partake in the festivities.

This annual Onam celebration at Yew Tee has become a cherished tradition, and this year’s milestone 10th anniversary promises to be a memorable and culturally enriching experience for all who attend. Make sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, 23rd September 2023, and join in the festivities at Yew Tee Community Centre Hall for an unforgettable Onam celebration