Scholarships- 10th April 2020

|Scholarship Name 1:
|UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship June 2020
|Description:
|University Grants Commission (UGC) is offering this fellowship to the candidates who qualify in the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the UGC and the UGC-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) joint test. The aim of this fellowship is to promote and support academic research across the disciplines of Science, Humanities and Social Sciences.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who have qualified NET or the UGC-CSIR joint test and hold a master’s degree holder in humanities, science and social science stream with at least 55% marks and are under 30 years of age, can apply for this fellowship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected fellows will get financial grants up to INR 44,000 per months other benefits like rent allowance and medical fascilities.
|Last Date to Apply:
|16-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/UNR2
|Scholarship Name 2:
|EWS Scholarship for Class 10 Passed Students 2020
|Description:
|
Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from Class
10 passed students studying in Class 11 and 12 for EWS Scholarship. The
scholarship program is meant to support students belonging to
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.
|Eligibility:
|
The scholarship is open for Class 10 passed students studying in Class 11
and 12. Marks obtained in Class 10 board examination should be at least
50%. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per
annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 10,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/EWS1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2020
|Description:
|Raman Kant Munjal Foundation along with Hero FinCorp Group has announced this scholarship for the meritorious Class 12 passed students who are in need of financial support for their higher and vocational education.
|Eligibility:
|Indian class 12 passed students under the age of 19 years, who have an annual family income less than INR 4 Lac and have obtained a minimum of 80% marks in Class 10 and 12, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected candidates will receive a scholarship ranging from INR 50,000 to INR 5,00,000 per year for a period of 3 years.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply Online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/RKM2
|Scholarship Name 4:
|Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2020
|Description:
|Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of engineering degree programmes. The scholarship programme is meant to support girl students in completing their engineering programmes.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering degree course. They must be pursuing Engineering in fields like Aerospace, Computers, Electronics, Marine, etc. from an AICTE recognised institution in India. Marks scored in Class 10 and 12 board examinations should be more than 60%.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 35,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/UNS1