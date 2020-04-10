Scholarships- 10th April 2020

Scholarship Name 1: UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship June 2020

Description: University Grants Commission (UGC) is offering this fellowship to the candidates who qualify in the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the UGC and the UGC-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) joint test. The aim of this fellowship is to promote and support academic research across the disciplines of Science, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Eligibility: Indian students who have qualified NET or the UGC-CSIR joint test and hold a master’s degree holder in humanities, science and social science stream with at least 55% marks and are under 30 years of age, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will get financial grants up to INR 44,000 per months other benefits like rent allowance and medical fascilities.

Last Date to Apply: 16-04-2020