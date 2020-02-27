Scholarships -27 Feb 2020

Scholarship Name 1: Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students 2020, Canada

Description: University of Ottawa, Canada has launched this scholarship for the international Students commencing undergraduate studies at the university. This scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding newly admitted students and provide them with financial benefits.

Eligibility: Indian full-time undergraduate students who hold a student visa and have obtained a minimum admission average of 92% or equivalent, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get CAD 6,500 per year for up to 4 years and one-time award of CAD 1,500 to the applicants in the second, third and fourth place.

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2020