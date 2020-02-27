Scholarships -27 Feb 2020

|Scholarship Name 1:
|Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students 2020, Canada
|Description:
|University of Ottawa, Canada has launched this scholarship for the international Students commencing undergraduate studies at the university. This scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding newly admitted students and provide them with financial benefits.
|Eligibility:
|Indian full-time undergraduate students who hold a student visa and have obtained a minimum admission average of 92% or equivalent, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get CAD 6,500 per year for up to 4 years and one-time award of CAD 1,500 to the applicants in the second, third and fourth place.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/CSF2
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program 2020
|Description:
|Applications are invited from undergraduate, master’s and PhD applicants for Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program 2020. Under this program, scholarships for higher education will be provided by the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) in cooperation with partner universities in Taiwan.
|Eligibility:
|Open for undergraduate, master’s and PhD applicants. Applicants must satisfy admission requirements of the partner university and specific visa requirements. They must also meet the regulations governing resident, visiting and permanent residency of aliens set by ROC (Taiwan) National Immigration Agency.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Monthly allowance up to TWD 17,000, full tuition-fee waiver, economy-class air tickets, accommodation, insurance fee, credit fee, and more.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/TIS1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarships for Post Graduation 2020
|Description:
|Heinrich Böll Foundation is granting scholarships to graduates from outside Germany in accordance with the guidelines issued by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Foreign office.
|Eligibility:
|The applicants who have completed a master’s degree can apply. They must also have proof of professional qualification.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected students will receive EUR 850 per month along with various individual allowances.
|Last Date to Apply:
|01-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/HBO1