Scholarships-2nd May 2019

British Council GREAT Education Full Scholarships, September 2019

Description: British Council India is providing scholarships to Indian students who wish to study in the UK for Undergraduate or Masters courses. 35 Scholarships will be provided under this program to attract Indian talent for pursuing higher education in the UK.

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent, or graduation and are applying to recognised UK universities. Students must clear required language proficiency exams as stated by respective course/institution’s eligibility criteria.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected Undergraduate Scholars will be provided with complete tuition fee waiver for the course duration and Master’s Scholars will be provided complete tuition fee waiver for the first academic year (two-year courses) or whole academic term (for one-year course).

Last Date to Apply: May 15, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/BCGE254

————————————————————————————————

Physical Research Laboratory Essay Competition for School Students 2019

Description: Physical Research Laboratory, Department of Space, Government of India invites school students of India to submit their essay entries and win scholarships. Students will submit essay entries on topics related to space exploration to win scholarship awards.

Eligibility: Students may submit their essay entries in two categories, Class 8 to 10 (category 1) and Class 11 to 12 (category 2).

Prizes & Rewards: Various awards ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹20,000 for Category 1 and ₹2,500 to ₹25,000 will be given to top entries for this competition.

Last Date to Apply: May 15, 2019

Application: Submit online entries

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/PRLES254

———————————————————————————————-

Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships 2020-2021

Description: Ph.D. students in India can now undertake collaborative research studies and teaching positions with host institutions in U.S.A and India with this fellowship provided by United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF). The fellowship provides 9 months financial support, lab sharing facilities and other benefits.

Eligibility: Pre-Ph.D. degree level students of India registered at an Indian Institution for Doctoral studies and academically/professionally employed doctoral candidates may apply for this fellowship program.

Prizes & Rewards: An appropriate monthly stipend based on the merit of research proposal/study plan of the selected candidate will be provided along with USA J-1 VISA support, medical coverage, travel airfare as additional benefits.

Last Date to Apply: May 15, 2019

Application: Online applications accepted

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/FDR4

———————————————————————————————

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com