Scholarships 3rd week Aug 2019

Category: Merit Based

Scholarship: Pearson MePro English Scholar Program 2019

Description: A unique scholarship program to encourage Indian students and professionals for upgrading their professional English reading, writing, speaking abilities and further enhancing their career prospects. The scholarship is provided to top performers of this English language proficiency program.

Eligibility: Indian students and professionals between the age of 18 to 35 years, who enroll themselves in MePro English Program and cross 8 GSE Levels, are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 scholarship awarded to top learners.

Last Date to Apply: August 31, 2019

Application: Apply Online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/PMES01

Category: Merit cum means based

Scholarship: Siemens Scholarship Program 2019-20

Description: Engineering students in any discipline can now pursue higher

education with financial assistance provided by Siemens India. Under this program students will also get employment opportunities after successful completion of their education.

Eligibility: Students below 20 years of age, enrolled in 1st year of Engineering programs may apply for this scholarship program. Applicants should have scored minimum 60% marks in Class 10, 50% marks in Class 12 and they may only apply if their annual family income is below INR 2.00 Lakhs.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be provided reimbursements for tuition fee, hostel fee, stationary, and book for the duration of their engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: August 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/SSP1

Category: Merit based

Scholarship: DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2019

Description: DRDO, Ministry of Defense and Government of India are providing girls/women students financial assistance for encouraging them towards continuing their higher education in the field of science and technology. Meritorious girls students can get scholarships covering annual academic expenses by applying for this scholarship.

Eligibility: Indian girl/women students pursuing UG/PG courses (B.E./ B.

Tech./B.Sc Engg. or ME/M.TECH / M.Sc Engg.) may apply for this scholarship. UG applicants need to have a valid JEE (Mains) score, while PG applicants must have scored minimum 6.75 CGPA/CPI in graduation and must have a valid GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: 20 selected UG scholars would receive INR 1.2 Lakhs per

annum or academic fees for max. 4 years while , 10 selected PG scholars

would receive INR 1.86 Lakhs per annum or academic fees whichever is lower for the duration of 2 years.

Last Date to Apply: September 10, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/DRDO

Category: Talent based

Scholarship: International Short Story Contest for School Children 2019

Description: Kids World Fun is providing a chance to young writers for showcasing their fiction writing talent on an international platform with this competition. The contest is aimed at recognizing unique talented students and awarding their talent.

Eligibility: Students from age group 7 to 16 years may submit their entries under various age separated categories.

Prizes & Rewards: 9 selected best entries will be provided with a contest prize money of up to USD 100 along with a chance to have their creation published on the international online platform.

Last Date to Apply: September 15, 2019

Application: Submit online entries

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/ISS13

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com