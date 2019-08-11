Shilpa Krishnan Shukla is a name that is perhaps the face of Singapore Indian cinema. Over the years, she has focused on independent, micro-budget films that she writes, directs and produces, while pursuing her full-time career as a marketing director with a global healthcare company. Shilpa’s passion in filmmaking took-off when her first two films, both a minute long, which were shortlisted in the Top 25 films of an online film festival in 2008. Her previous feature films, a Malayalam-English bilingual titled, Pularum Iniyum Naalekal (2016) went to 37 film festivals around the world and picked-up 18 awards; a Hindi-English bilingual titled, Tashi (2018), went to 18 film festivals around the world, won 15 awards and was nominated for the NETPAC Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. “Kathaah@8” is Shilpa’s fourth feature film.

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla

Kathaah@8 is a micro-budget, independent film, shot in Singapore over nine nights and completed principal cinematography in February 2019. The first anthology of its kind to be written, it is produced and directed by a single filmmaker. It is the first feature film in eight Indian languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the film debut of 17 Singapore-based actors of Indian origin. Mathew Jenif Joseph, Shilpa’s long time associate, once again served as Cinematographer, Editor and Co-Producer for Kathaah@8.

Casts of Kathaah@8

21-year-old, Vineeth Ravi Paul has completed Music Direction and Location Sound Recording for the film and Nitheesh Pushpangathan was on board as additional cinematographer. Prasanna Hanuwate performed Sound Design along with Sinoy Joseph. Krishna Kumar (Prime focus) completed colouring.

Kathaah@8 will have its World Premiere at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019, which is to be held between August 30 – September 7.

Kathaah@8 screening details :

Date: Saturday, 31 August 2019

Time: 4pm

Venue: Golden Village Suntec City

Price: $10

Tickets available: https://www.sgsaiff.com/product/kathaah-8/