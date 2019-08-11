Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala is around the corner and the residents of Canberra (Sembawang) is ready to welcome the festival.It is the 4th time Canberra CC is celebrating Onam festival. This year the community club is collaborating with Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam and has included various new elements to the event.

The event, held on the 25th August 2019 from 9am- 4pm, starts with children’s colouring competition followed by Kid’s Fashion Show, which is one of the main highlights of the event. The official inauguration including the lighting up of lamp will be by Dr.Lim Wee Kiak, MP for Sembawang GRC, Canberra.

The daylong event includes a delicious Onam sadhya with more than 17 varoius authentic dishes, cultural programs and tug of war.

For tickets, contact: Gangadharan: +65-9758 1153, Vivek: +65-9859 1353