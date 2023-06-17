Soorya (Singapore) presents The Soorya (Singapore) Festival of Classical Music and Dance 2023 with classical music concert by child prodigy Rahul Vellal and Kathak dance by Kathak Maestro Rajendra Gangani on July 15th 2023 at PGP Hall.

Date & Time: Sat, 15 Jul 2023, 6:45 pm

Venue: PGP Hall, Level 2 auditorium (397 Serangoon Rd)

Website with Ticket details: www.sooryafest.org / 9389 0407 (Hotline)

About the Artistes

Carnatic Concert of musical prodigy Rahul Vellal

Rahul is a much sought after young musical prodigy from India, an internet sensation in Carnatic music. In a career spanning just eight years, Rahul has performed at prestigious venues across India and world, completed several international concert tours, and collaborated with world-famous musicians. Two Disney film productions feature his tracks, including the Lion King.

He started learning Carnatic Music at the age of 4. He is learning Carnatic vocal music under renowned musicians Vidushi’s Ranjani & Gayatri. He was earlier learning Carnatic vocal music from Vidushi Kalavathy Avadhoot. He is learning to play the Mridangam from Vidwan Kulur U Jayachandra Rao. He is currently training in Western Piano from the Trinity School of Music, London under the guidance of Sri Abhishek N. Vidwan Kuldeep M Pai, who is known for guiding young talents, has also mentored him.

He has performed Carnatic classical concerts in 6 countries – UAE, Singapore, Nigeria, Malaysia, Hong Kong and South Africa. Rahul has many accomplishments to his credit such as: (1) Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020” in Singing Category and “Top 100 Global Child Prodigies of the World” by the GCP Awards Group; (2) Shanmukhananda M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship for Carnatic Vocal [Sep 2018]; (3) RISING STAR of Carnatic Music Award by LIVING lifestyle magazine for Global Citizens, [Nov 2018]; (4) “Vocation Service Award” in the field of Music by Rotary International [Aug 2021]; (5) Young Achiever 2017 Award (Carnatic Music) from Rotary International [Nov 2017]; (6) CCRT National Level Scholarship for Carnatic Music Vocal, Government of India; (7) Young Achiever 2019 Award (Carnatic Music) from Rotary International [2019]; (8) “Aalap Appreciation Award in the field of Classical Music” by Kappanna Angala [Aug 2019] ; (9) Award by the Shanmukhanda Sabha, Mumbai [Dec 2018]; (10) Outstanding Achiever (ITM Foundation Mumbai); (11) Young Inspiration award by Smt Latha Rajnikanth [Nov 2018] among others.

Kathak Artist – Pandit Rajendra Gangani

Belonging to the renowned Jaipur ‘Gharana’ of Kathak, Pandit Rajendra Gangani, disciple and son of of Pt. Kundanlal Gangani, is an outstanding performer and crusader of the art in the talented scion of a family of hereditary dancers serving the art of Kathak for centuries together.

He has easily absorbed the most complicated and difficult ‘Bols’ of Kathak, today, mesmerising audiences under the spell of his art for hours together. He has enriched himself with the essence of this style of dance together with integrating the purity of tradition with the creativeness of a contemporary approach.

Pt. Rajendra graduated from the Kathak Kendra, Delhi in the year 1983-84, and ever since has made significant contributions to this field. Although he sticks to the pure tradition of his gharana, he is an indefatigable experimenter, having choreographed several group compositions and dance dramas to standing ovations and rave reviews.

Pt. Rajendra stands out for his style; making use of his excellent blend of manly grace and charm, he depicts the devotional aspects that characterises the Jaipur gharana. His dance forms depict the love of Radha Krishna, different Lilaas of Lord Vishnu.

A large number of thematic items like Leele Varnan, Raag Vistaar, Tribandhi, Sargam, Zhalak, Srijan, Kavitakriti, Maharaas, Parikrama has been produced by him.

An accomplished musician, composer of tunes, he also has a rare mastery over the tabla, harmonium, pakhawaj, etc.

With a confident grasp of the kinetics and aesthetics of dance, and his ability to select appropriate songs, his choreographic creations always bring an air of refreshing novelty.

Among the numerous awards and accolades he has won, are the ‘Sangeet Raj’, ‘Shastriya Natya Shiromani’, and the prestigious ‘Sangeet Natya Akademy Award’ which was bestowed upon him in 2003 by The President of India, Honorable Shri A P J Abdul Kalam.

Pt Rajendra Gangani joined the Kathak Kendra Delhi in 1985 and presently he is working as Kathak Guru since September, 1999.

Visual Art Exhibition

Local visual artists of Singapore will be exhibiting their artwork at the foyer of the Hall

Don’t miss the event

So this event as in Soorya events has the integration of North and South art forms. It will be an enriching experience to soak in the Carnatic rasas and ragas and the vibrant footwork and energetic swirling and pirouettes typical of a Kathak dance form from two outstanding artistes well known in their fields. The visual treat of beautiful art works by local artists displayed at the foyer will be an aesthetic delight.

Be entranced and enraptured by the magic of classical music and dance!!!!!