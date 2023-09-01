Television, film actor Aparna Nair found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Television and film actor Aparna Nair (31) was found dead at her home here on Thursday. She was found hanging inside her residence at Karamana Thala. Her body has been shifted to a mortuary at a private hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Aparna was found dead at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Though rushed to the hospital immediately, she was declared dead on arrival. According to sources, the actor’s mother and sister were present in the house at the time of the incident. Karamana police have started an investigation in the matter. The cops have recorded statements from the actor’s relatives.