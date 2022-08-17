Onam Nite 2022 at Esplanade Concert Hall on 21st August

Live for the first time since 2019! The well-loved show Onam Nite returns to the Esplanade Concert Hall for one night of music. This years edition features award-winning playback singer Shweta Mohan alongside another prolific playback singer, Vidhu Prathap. They will be joined by well-known guitarist and music director Bennet Roland and accompanied by a full live band.

Onan Nite 2022 is presented by Singapore Malayalee Association in collaboration with Esplanade theatres on the Bay. Join this event for a wonderful night of Malayalam music!

Get your tickets on SISTIC at http://bit.ly/OnamNite2022