Paamaalai – A Carnatic Music Ensemble – Friday 20 March 2020, Victoria Theatre

Here to add a little music to the start of a new decade, we are pleased to present our first production of the year, a Carnatic music ensemble, Paamaalai.

Conceptualised by musical legend Dr L Subramaniam, Paamaalai brings to light the rich history of the Tamil language and its relationship with Carnatic music.

Paamaalai explores the evolution of both language and music through the eyes of a child, by exploring compositions from the 7th to the 21st century. Featured composers include Arunagirinathar, Papanasam Sivan and Neelakanta Sivan, and Dr L Subramaniam himself, Dean of Temple of Fine Arts International.

Presented by the Teachers and students of TFA, under the mentorship of Dr L Subramaniam, this production will soothe the souls of all music-lovers..

Paamaalai happens at Victoria Theatre on Friday 20 March 2020 at 730pm. visit www.tfasg.org for more details