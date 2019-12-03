“Truth is always controversial” Anurag Kashyap converses with Pravasi Express on an exclusive one on one

The critically acclaimed International filmmaker who was in Singapore recently in conjunction with the Singapore International Film Festival 2019, sat down and shared his thoughts on films, his life and social responsibility with our Associate Editor Sreyus Palliyani. The 47 year old recently co-scripted the award winning Malayalam film Moothon starring Nivin Pauly.

Kashyap spoke bravely about his thoughts on the social responsibility of cinema, especially in today’s dire times after Malayali actress Parvathy’s recent comments against the glorification of misogyny in films in Anupama Chopra’s show.