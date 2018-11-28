Varnam 2018 – A Fine Art Exhibition by The Singapore Malayalee Association

The 2018 edition of‘Varnam’, the annual art exhibition offering is just a couple of days away!

From the 1stto the 2nd of December you can immerse yourself in over 75 paintings,in various styles and medium.

Supported by theNational Arts Council (NAC) and organised by the Singapore MalayaleeAssociation (SMA) it will feature fifteen artists from the Malayalee diasporain Singapore.

An initiative by SMAto encourage art and culture as well as to provide a platform for its membersto showcase their talent, ‘Varnam’ has been appreciated and well-attended bythousands of art-lovers over the past four years since its inception. Theartists comprise of both full-time artists as well as working professionalswith a passion for art.

The Chief Guest, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, HE Javed Ashraf, will officially inaugurate the exhibition on 1st December 2018at 11 AM.

Free Admission!!

Date: 1st and 2nd December 2018 Time: 10.00AM to 8.00PM Venue: Gallery 1, The Arts House, 1 Parliament Lane. Singapore 179429

How to get to The Arts House: https://www.theartshouse.sg/visit/

Get to know us better: https://www.facebook.com/Varnam2014/