Varnam 2023: Celebrating a Decade of Artistry in Singapore

Singapore, September 23, 2023 – The eagerly anticipated Varnam 2023 art exhibition is set to captivate art enthusiasts as it celebrates its 10th year at the historic Arts House, the old parliament building in Singapore. Organized by the Singapore Malayalee Association and generously supported by the Singapore National Arts Council, this milestone event promises to be a visual delight.

Featuring the works of 25 talented artists, Varnam 2023 showcases a stunning collection of 125 paintings, each a masterpiece in its own right. These artists, both local and international, will come together to display their diverse talents and creativity.

The exhibition opens its doors to the public with free admission from September 22nd to 24th, between 10 am and 8 pm. This extended three-day event offers ample time for art enthusiasts and the curious to explore the rich tapestry of colors, themes, and styles presented by the participating artists.

As part of the festivities, Varnam 2023 also includes engaging fringe activities for the whole family. A highlight is the art competition designed especially for kids, providing young budding artists an opportunity to unleash their creativity and win exciting prizes.

Over the past decade, Varnam has evolved into a significant cultural event in Singapore, celebrating the vibrant Malayalee artistic community and fostering a deeper appreciation for the visual arts. The 10th-anniversary edition promises to be a testament to the enduring spirit of artistry in Singapore.

So, mark your calendars and immerse yourself in a world of creativity at Varnam 2023, where art knows no bounds and imagination takes flight. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to witness the magic of colors and celebrate a decade of artistic brilliance in the heart of Singapore.