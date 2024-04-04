Vijender Singh Joins BJP: A Commitment to Serve the Nation



A day after reposting a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, boxer Vijender Singh switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday, Singh shared Gandhi’s post alleging that PM Modi was involved in ‘match-fixing’—buying players, intimidating the captain, pressuring the umpire, and claiming the party would secure 400 Lok Sabha seats.

In a significant setback for the Congress party, Singh officially joined the BJP on Wednesday, just ahead of the general elections. He stated, “I have joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people.” Singh was welcomed into the party by BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Rajiv Babbar at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Previously, the Olympic medallist had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi but lost to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

