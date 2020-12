Watch Thumbi Thullal Cover Video

Watch awsome choreography by Divya Balaji for the beautiful song ThumbiThullal from the movie Cobra composed by ARRahman

Producer: Balaji GS Choreography, Costume Design, Direction: Divya Balaji Director of Photography: Lijesh Karunakaran Camera Associate: Parvathy Lijesh Costume Stylist: Rosni Bhanu (Ros petals)Stills: Haridas Kp Dancers: Aarya R Nair | Anagha Narayanan | Aparna Harikumar | Chithra Ajesh | Neha Rnair | Pooja Haridas | Vandhana AjithThanks: Mayuki Kiara | Priya Haridas | Ramesh Nair | Rakhi Nair | Ajesh Kavalan