Access Bars class in Singapore on 13th August

What if you could change your whole life in just an hour, all while lying down and relaxing?

Thousands of people all over the world already have. What is Access Bars?

What is Access Bars

Access Bars is an energetic body process involving gentle touching of 32 points on your head.

These points (aka The Bars) store the electromagnetic component of all the thoughts, stress and locked up energy in your mind and body.

They relate to all areas of your life such as creativity, awareness, body, sexuality, joy, sadness, money, control, and many more.

When you receive a Bars session, it allows the charge on these areas to dissipate, together with the stress and worry, giving you the choice to be more generative and to have something different show up in your life. With ease!

Benefits of Access Bars

Use it on everything!

As there are Bars for every aspect of your life do you think it’s possible that you could clear limitations in any aspect of your life?

Would you like to clear any limitations relating to healing, body, control, awareness, creativity, hopes and dreams, sadness and joy, power, ageing, sex and money?

Having your Bars run can have so many profound effects, including (but not limited to):

Reduced stress and worry

Reduced mind chatter

Elimination of aches, pains and stiffness in the body.

Improved sleep

Elimination of insomnia.

Getting out of depression.

Helps with Autism, ADD & ADHD.

And it can even help you lose weight!

Increased energy.

Decreased ageing.

Learn Access Bars.

Join our whatsapp group for more information about the Access Bars Class in Singapore.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/IXBkL4RdFCSCB9j8XSJ0zo