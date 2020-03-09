Changi Airport Recreation Club (CARC) organizing blood donation drive on 13th March 2020

Singapore: Recently there were reports that due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, many people reduced going out to blood banks for blood donations. Fortunately many people donated blood enthusiastically whenever there is a call for certain groups though, according to the Singapore Red Cross website, A- and AB- blood types are still severely short and O-blood types are low in Singapore.

To tackle this, Changi Airport Club and Singapore Red Cross organising a blood donation drive on this Friday (13th March 2020). Since 2013, Changi Airport Recreation Club (CARC) has been a dedicated partner and supporter of the National Blood Programme, organising regular blood donation drives for the staff and personnel of Changi Airport (Changi Airport Group, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, SATS, Certis, ICA, APD, DNATA, and many staff from other airport agencies & partners).

“The blood donation drive on 13 March 2020 continues our long-term collaboration with CARC in providing a platform for blood donors to do good and save lives, which will enable us to maintain the national blood stocks at its current healthy levels”, commented by Red Cross Official in a statement.

Additional Precautions:

In response to the COVID-19 situation, the Blood Services Group of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is taking additional precautionary measures to protect the health and well-being of our blood donors.

Before entering the mobile drive premise at CARC (Changi Airport Recreation Club), all donors and their accompanying friends and family will be screened for:

> Fever & respiratory symptoms, such as cough and runny nose ;

> Risks of exposure to the novel coronavirus ; and

> Travel history to Mainland China, or South Korea, Iran or Italy*, please wait 14 days before you can donate blood.

> For Italy, please wait 28 days before you can donate blood in view of additional West Nile Virus risk.

>All persons who are unwell, with risks of exposure to the COVID-19, or have travelled to Mainland China in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter our premises.

CARC & Red Cross look forward to having plenty of blood donors coming forward to donate blood with a COMMON MISSION of SAVING LIVES!

Blood Donation Drive Schedule:

Venue: CARC Club house, Level 3 (Changi Airport Terminal 2)

Date : Friday, 13th March 2020 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.