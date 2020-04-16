COVID Times Creative -Stay Healthy, Stay Safe, Poem By Fauziah Shah

Stay Healthy, Stay Safe! By Fauziah Shah

Did you ever wonder why?

Some get infected, but some don’t;

Some recover, but a few just die.

Are you eager to know why?

It’s because of your immune system!

Strengthen your immune system, and

Everything will work for you…….

It’s not about the antibiotics or the anti-virals

Nor the latest vaccines!

It’s all about your immune system!

So look to boost your immune system

Through a few simple steps:

Ensure your immunity is always high!

Time to lead a healthy lifestyle,

And say ‘No’ to all diseases.

Did you ever wonder how?

Stop smoking and drinking alcohol.

Sleep early at night and wake up early.

What else can you do to stay healthy?

Eat good food and consume enough water.

How can you boost your Immunity?

Remain happy and stay positive:

Say goodbye to Stress & Anxiety.

Wear masks and wash your hands, but

What helps is your strong Immune System!

Exercise to strengthen your Immune System,

But it’s not just about your physical health,

But mental and Emotional Health too!

Be positive and attract positivity;

Stay healthy, Stay Safe!

Written by Fauziah Shah, MA, BCH, CI, CPHI

President, AHPS

Association of Hypnosis Professionals Singapore

Director/ Senior Counsellor & Psychotherapist

PETRA Hypnosis & Training Centre Pte Ltd