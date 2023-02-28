After a hiatus of 3 years due to the pandemic, the PE Talent Hunt organized by Pravasi Express under the title “Dance Fiesta 2023” was held on 25th and 26th of February 2023, at Hougang Community Club. The multi-purpose hall was event ready on the evening of 24th, thanks to tireless effort put in by all the volunteers.

The event was inaugurated on the 25th at 13:30 PM, by the traditional lighting of the lamp and was graced by the leaders of IAEC and CCC and the judges. The competition was split into various age groups such as Sub Junior, Junior, Senior and Super Seniors. More than 300 participants performed under the various categories viz: Cinematic/Freestyle, Folk, and Classical. The event was judged by artists from the industry of performing arts and names that some of us are familiar with viz: Vidhya Unni, Dr. Siri Rama, Haritha Haridas, Manju Rajesh, Vidhushi Dr. M.S. Srilakshmi, Kshirja Govind and Reshmi Pillai.

The event blasted into action at 13:40 with the Sub Junior Cinematic / Freestyle – Solo category. The energy was electric as the participants took stage one after the other with the enthusiastic supporters and guests fully involved as the event progressed. The event continued into 26th and concluded late in the evening, with the prize distribution ceremony. The event was graced by Mr. Alex Yeo Sheng Chye (Advisor to Paya Lebar Grassroots Organizations), who was the Guest of Honor and presented the medals and certificates to the winners.

This event entered into the Singapore Book of Records for the “Longest Indian Dance Rally” which lasted for over 10 hours on 2nd day of Dance Fiesta 2023.…

Winners list: https://www.pravasiexpress.com/pe-talenthunt-dance-fiesta-2023/

We would like to thank our Sponsors for the event viz: Kiya learning, Paradise Biryani, Ratheesh (Propnex)

GoH also honored supporting community partners with shawl. Recipients : Mohan from Hougang CC IAEC,Singapore Khalsa Association ( Ms Mindy), Odiya society – Sarat Mohanty, Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam (Gangadharan), Kala Singapore (Shaji Philip), Maharashtra Mandal – Mrunal Modak, Devi PBM from Canberra CC IAEC, Singapore Malayalee Association -Sindhu Krishna, Singapore Kairalee Film forum (Jayaram Nair).

No event is complete without giving a shout out to the 50+ volunteers who tirelessly did all the running around to make the dance festival a grand success.

Follow fb.com/PEtalenthunt/ for pictures and event related updates