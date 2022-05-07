Dwitheeya – 2nd anniversary Celebrations of Medasvi School of Dance

This year, Medasvi presents Dwitheeya, a 2-day event on May 14 & May 15, showcasing both Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam live on stage at Alliance de Francaise to live music with renowned musicians as part of the orchestra

Programme

On the 14th of May, Bharatanatyam dancers will demonstrate the Margam or repertoire and Mohiniyattam dancers will be presenting the thematic piece “Tatwamasi” on Lord Ayyappa which was the brainchild of Haritha’s Guru Smt. Shyamala Surendran written by Sri.Vaikom Rajasekharan and music composition by acclaimed Kathakali singer, Sri. Kotakkal Madhu. We will also be presenting a unique item by the children to recognize the poetic skills of one the younger students .

On the 15th of May, Mohiniyattam dancers will demonstrate an amalgamation of 2 repertoires of Mohiniyattam – Smt. Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma Bani and Sopanam style which was embarked on by the legendary artiste Sri. Kavalam Narayanan Panicker.

Renowned live orchestra musicians

Vocals: Sri. Narayanan Nambudiri, Nattuvangam: Smt.Swarna Varsha Gurumoorthy, Mridangam/Maddalam: Sri. T. Ramanan, Violin: Sri.Manikantan Gurunathan, Flute: Sri. R . Srinivasan, Idakka: Sri. Harish Velayudhan

Invited Guests

Dr. Chithra Krishnakumar & Sri. Krishnakumar – Soorya Singapore, Sri. Jayaram Nair – Film Actor, Dr Muhd Noramin (Soultari Amin Farid) Mohd Farid – Malay Dance Artiste, Choreographer, Arts Educator, Researcher, Ms Kumuda Krovvidi – Artist, Arts Educator, Author, Entrepreneur, Kuchipudi artiste

About the founder – Haritha Haridas

Haritha has a Post Graduate Masters in Bharatanatyam from SASTRA University, under the aegis of the legendary dancer Padmabhushan Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam and her team. In addition, Haritha trained extensively under the tutelage of Kerala Sahitya Akademi recipient Smt. Shyamala Surendran (Disciple of Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma for Mohiniyattam & the Dhananjayans for Bharatanatyam) in Dharani School of Performing Arts (Kochi, Kerala). She is currently training under the tutelage of renowned Mohiniyattam dancer Dr. Jayaprabha Menon. She considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunities to learn various aspects of dance under eminent Gurus like Kuttiyatam Exponent , Sri. G.Venu and scholar Dr. C.P. Unnikrishnan under whom she continues to learn Bharata’s Natyasastra

Haritha Haridas

Haritha’s notable accolades include being the recipient of the first Bhakti Narthaki Award, being a lead performer in many of Dharani’s thematic productions, such as Shree Shakti, Tatwamasi, and Chitoorappan. Haritha has also performed in various dance festivals and events in India & Singapore. A few key ones are the Konark Dance Festival,Karaikal Natyanjali (Thirunallar) Thirunagai Natyanjali (Nagappatinam), Kakatiya Heritage Festival, Karur Natyanjali, Sivasagar Festival in Assam, Kalavaibhavam – SIFAS, Indian Arts Festival – Passion Arts Festival, various events for Soorya Singapore and a number of online performances during CoVid.

Tickets

Please support these budding dancers and encourage them . The tickets are available at

https://peatix.com/event/3211637.

Please use promo code Medasvi2022 to avail discount.

www.medasvi.com

www.facebook.com/medasviharitha

Medasvi School of Dance

Medasvi School of Dance commenced in April 2020 amidst peak CoVid by led by its founder and director Haritha Haridas, a consummate danseuse with 28+ years of experience in learning, instructing and performing both dance forms, across India and Singapore. She started the school with a handful of students and now has more than 50 students. Medasvi is one of the very few schools in Singapore that specialises in Mohiniyattam and have had the opportunity to present Mohiniyattam at various prestigious forums like Indian Heritage Centre , Pravasi Express, Praapthi Events, LISHA and Singapore Hindu Samajam

In 2021, Medasvi commemorated their first anniversary “Prathama“ fighting all odds and gave opportunities to budding dancers to showcase their talents in video format fully shot under the premises of Singapore Fine Arts Society to live orchestra.