Unknown Stories from the Indian Mythology | Episode 6: Arjun was killed by his own son | Sreyus Palliyani

By
Sreyus Palliyani
-
0

Part 1 of the “Arjun the Lover” saga. Watch the episode!

Creative Proposal: MKV Rajesh

This series is intended purely as a place for mythological enthusiasts, to come and enjoy the tales which I grew up listening to… the tales which are not known to most. We hold the deepest respect for people of all faiths and dogmas, and do not intend any disrespect to anyone.

Associate Editor, Pravasi Express Singapore | Sreyus Palliyani is an acclaimed author, journalist and martial artist. He is an expert at Okinawan Shorin Ryu Karate, Kobudo and Taekwondo. A black belt, practitioner and teacher for 20 years, he ranks martial arts as one of his two greatest passions. He penned his first conspiracy fiction thriller Gabriati: The rise of the Preceptor at the age of 24. His second book, "The Write Stuff" is a collaboration with many prominent writers from the U.A.E. He has also acted in numerous short films which includes A Woman's Heart (2019), Duty (2019), the documentary Awakening (2019) and the award winning feature film [email protected] (2019). He graduated from the Government Engineering College Thrissur and later obtained his Masters from the National University of Singapore. He has worked with the Governments of Middle East and Singapore as a Transport Expert. Sreyus currently resides in Singapore, pursuing research for his PhD in Global Transport Policy at NUS.

