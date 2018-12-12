INAE invites applications for Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship for Engineers

The fellowship invites outstanding Engineers in order to encourage, support and recognize translational research and achieve excellence in innovation, engineering and technology development.

The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) founded in 1987 comprises India’s most distinguished engineers, engineer-scientists and technologists covering the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines, and functions as an apex body to promote and advance the practice of engineering and technology and the related sciences and disciplines in India and their application to problems of national importance.

Deadline for the submission of application is 31st December, 2018.

All the interested candidates should fulfil the below mentioned criteria in order to apply:

Eligibility

To be eligible for the fellowship, an applicant must –

Be an Indian national working in India in different capacities of engineering profession at reputed public-funded institutions.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and an adequate professional qualification.

Have minimum 5-year of service at the parent organization as on the date of award.

Not be in receipt of any other fellowship.

Scholarship Reward

Fellowship amount of INR 25,000 per month along with the regular income.

Research grant of INR 15 Lac per annum to be utilized for engineering, research and innovation activities including consumables, manpower hiring, national or international travel for research purposes, etc.

An overhead of INR 1 Lac per annum to the hosting Institute.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply offline by downloading the form the website of INAE and sending it to the below mentioned address:

6th Floor, Unit No. 604-609, SPAZE I-Tech Park,

Tower A, Sector 49, Sohna Road,

Gurgaon – 122018.

http://www.b4s.in/PE/AKT3

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com | editor@pravasiexpress.com