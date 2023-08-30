Krishna Manjari 2023 on 8th Sept

The renowned Carnatic vocalist and playback singer Kalaimamani Dr Nithyasree Mahadevan with over 500 albums, awards and titles to her credit is the Bhajan Singer at the Krishna Manjari event this year.

She will be supported on the vocals by her 17 year old daughter Tanujashree Mahadevan.

Accompanying artistes, Lazar TS (Violin), Syamlal Sasidharan (Mridangam) and Nawaz Mirajkar (Tabla) are from Singapore.

Krishna Manjari 2023 organised by Gita Jayanti Singapore over the years is a celebration of Bhagwad Gita through art and culture.

Date &Time: Fri 8th Sept 2023 at 6.45pm

Venue: PGP Hall (behind Sri Srinivasa Perumal (Temple) 397 Serangoon Rd,

Singapore 218123

Tickets (includes dinner): $10 and $50 (VIP)

Online Ticketing: www.gitajayanti.com.sg

Hotline: 9389 0407

The programme will also have dance performances from local art groups. There will also be a visual art exhibition by local visual artists at the foyer of the auditorium.

Gita Jayanti 2023 is led by Malwa Cultural Association.

The programme is coordinated by Soorya (Singapore).

More about the Bhajan Singer, Dr Nithyasree Mahadevan

Nithyasree Mahadevan has a great musical lineage and has contributed immensely to carnatic music conservation, preservation and promotion.

Her paternal grandmother is D K Pattammal who is considered part of the female trinity of Carnatic music along with MS Subbulakshmi and ML Vasanthakumari. The legendary Mridangam Maestro Palghat Mani Iyer is her maternal grandfather. Her grand uncle is the great musician D. K. Jayaraman.

She first learnt music from her mother, Lalitha Sivakumar She was also the disciple of D. K. Pattammal, and would accompany her for concerts. Her father, an accomplished mridangist and disciple of his father-in-law Palghat Mani Iyer, constantly supports and accompanies her when she performs. She gave her first public Carnatic performance at the age of 14.

She has released more than 500 albums.

She has made two special thematic albums that solely contain Papanasam Sivan compositions.

Similarly, in 1999, her album “BHAIRAVI” released consisted of Ragam Tanam Pallavi in ragas containing the name “Bhairavi”.

Nithyasree has also popularised compositions of Gopalakrishna Bharathi the great Tamil poet and Carnatic music composer (a contemporary of the Trinities of carnatic music (Saint Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri) with three thematic albums that solely consist of his compositions.

Nithyasree Mahadevan has also composed music for songs, and background scores for studio album recordings.

She made her debut as a playback singer For A R Rahman’s music for the Tamil film, Jeans. The song “Kannodu Kaanbadhellam” became an instant hit and won her the Tamilnadu State Film Award for best Female playback singer in 1998.

She has sung in many films in all major south Indian languages.

Apart from her splendid performances and magical impact, she has been a recipient of many prestigious awards. She is an AIR Prize Winner (1990) and has been an ‘A’ grade artist in AIR. She has been awarded the “Yuva Kala Bharathi” title by Bharath Kalachar in 1994. In 2000, she was awarded the “Innisai Maamani” by the Tamil Nadu Welfare Association and the “Kalaimamani” by Hamsadhwani. In 2001, she was titled “Isai Paeroli” by Kartik Fine Arts among others

She is a judge for various music competitions and a familiar face and voice in most TV channels.

An event not be missed!!!!