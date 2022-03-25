Nawazuddin Siddiqui, chief guest; Minister K.N.Balagopal to inaugurate closing ceremony at IFFK

Eight days of watching, talking and breathing films will come to an end tomorrow evening, March 25, with the curtains falling on the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2022).

The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by the Minister for Finance, K.N.Balagopalan. The wrap-up of the festival which screened 173 films including internationally acclaimed ones, will take place at 5.45 p.m. atNishagandhi Theatre.

Popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be the chief guest, and writer T. Padmanabhanwill join him as a special guest. Cultural Affairs Minister SajiCheriyan will announce the winners of the IFFK awards and Minister for Cooperation V. N.Vasavan will distribute the media awards.

Advocate V.K. Prashant, MLA; District President D. Suresh Kumar; Jury Chairman Girish Kasaravalli; NETPAC Jury Chairperson Rashmi Doraiswamy; FIPRESCI Jury Chairman Ashok Rane; K.R.Mohanan; Endowment Jury Chairman AmritGangar; Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary Rani George; Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith; Secretary C.Ajoy; Vice Chairman Premkumar;and Artistic Director Bina Paul; among others, will participate in the ceremony.

The film which bags the Golden Crow Pheasant will also be screened at the event.

The closing ceremony will begin with a musical fusion performance by Madhusree Narayan at 5.30 p.m.