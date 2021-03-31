Soorya (Singapore) is organising an Online Quiz on Carnatic Music. How well do you know your Carnatic Music?

The Quiz touches on various topics like ragas, compositions, composers, musicians, musical instruments among others. Carnatic music is a huge ocean and quizzing on this is like trying hard to hold a few drops of water in your hand. Yet quizzes are fun, interactive and a great form of learning.

A Preliminary or elimination round is planned on Kahoot. The quizzers are expected to have a learning of minimum of 5 years. A range of questions have also been included. The Quiz is open to participants from all countries and is not restricted to Singapore residents only. The participants should be 12 years and above. The Quiz has free registration. It is a free event with prizes for the winning teams. The organisers plan to live stream the finals of the Quiz on You tube.

The Quiz details :

Date: 𝟎𝟐 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 2021 (𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲)

Timing: 𝟒:𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦 (𝐒𝐆𝐓) / 𝟏.𝟑𝟎𝐩𝐦 (𝐈𝐒𝐓)

Platform: 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞

Admission / Registration: 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞

Registration Form: https://tinyurl.com/4cox36cb

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐳 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟐 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 on the same day 𝟎𝟐 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐 𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐆𝐓 / 𝟗.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐒𝐓

Details: www.sooryafest.org